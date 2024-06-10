Millionaire Mission by Brian Preston, Host of The Money Guy Show, Hits New York Times and USA Today Best Seller Lists

Millionaire Mission: A 9 Step System to Level-Up Your Finances and Build Wealth is available wherever books are sold. This book goes beyond common sense to provide simple solutions to complex money problems. Brian Preston (CPA, CFP®, PFS), Author of New York Times Best Seller Millionaire Mission, host of The Money Guy Show

Just like there is an order to solving math problems, there is an order to solving money problems. I’ve been doing this for decades, and this system has helped millions of people build wealth” — Brian Preston (CPA, CFP®, PFS), Best Selling Author of Millionaire Mission

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned financial expert Brian Preston (CPA, CFP®, PFS), host of the top podcast/YouTube show, The Money Guy Show, debuts his first book, landing on the New York Times Best-Seller list, #1 on USA Today Best Seller list and Publisher's Weekly Best Seller list. Millionaire Mission: A 9 Step System to Level-Up Your Finances and Build Wealth (May 28, 2024) provides clarity and confidence to reach millionaire status.

Recent GOBankingRates polls show that 64% of Americans over age 65 have $100k or less saved for retirement and 56% can’t cover a $1,000 emergency.

“Americans are stuck in a financial tug of war, forced to choose between saving for retirement or paying for basic expenses,” says Preston. “Buy a house or save for retirement? Build an emergency fund or tackle debt? Just like there is an order to solving complex math problems, there is an order to solving money problems. This book goes beyond the basics and empowers people to build wealth. I’ve been doing this for decades, and this system has helped millions of people build wealth.”

Preston’s proven system – The Financial Order of Operations – is outlined in his book and provides simple solutions to complex money questions. In a world of TikTok financial advisors, his advice is rooted in over 25 years as a financial planner – and has garnered national attention (The New York Times, Forbes, USA Today).

About Brian Preston:

Brian Preston (CPA, CFP®, PFS) is the author of New York Times best seller Millionaire Mission: A 9 Step System to Level-Up Your Finances and Build Wealth, founder/host of The Money Guy Show and co-founder of Abound Wealth Management, an RIA with over $1 billion in assets under management. With 25+ years of financial planning experience, Brian is known for his nine-step system to building wealth that goes beyond common sense, the Financial Order of Operations, which has helped millions to secure their finances. Follow Brian at Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and X at moneyguy.com.

