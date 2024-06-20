Praetium: Revolutionizing Digital Content Monetization with Time-Based Micro-Payments

Revolutionizing Online Monetization

Introducing a New Business Model Benefiting Content Creators and Their Audience

In biological terms, the allocation of attention is a costly business, meaning there is inherent value in what we choose to focus on. Praetium uniquely visualizes and monetizes this value.” — Jeroen Sluiter

CATSOP, LIMBURG, NETHERLANDS, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Praetium is excited to announce the development of its innovative platform, designed to transform the digital content ecosystem by introducing a new business model that benefits both content creators and their audience. Praetium's fundamental insight is that attention has intrinsic value and should be compensated appropriately. Using Praetium Tokens as a means of exchanging attention, Praetium offers a groundbreaking approach to content monetization.

What is Praetium?

Praetium is a pioneering digital content monetization platform that leverages time-based micro-payments to create a fair and sustainable compensation model for digital content creators. By introducing the principle that ‘attention = energy = time = value’ (AEtV), Praetium developed a unique model that rewards creators for 100% of the time users spend engaging with their content.

A new economic paradigm

Praetium represents the world’s first system that quantifies, qualifies, and objectifies the intrinsic biological value inherent in attention, down to the second. This groundbreaking approach visualizes the worth of attention, creating a new value system. By doing so, Praetium not only transforms content monetization but also establishes a revolutionary new paradigm in understanding human attention and its economic impact.

Intellectual Property

Praetium embodies a unique formula—Attention = Energy = Time = Value (AEtV)—and its practical application the Content-Centric Attentional Value (CCAv) model, which are key to its innovative approach. These concepts have been formally submitted for protection and recognition at the Benelux Office for Intellectual Property (BOIP).

The Need for Change

In today’s creative economy, content creators often struggle to monetize their work effectively. With existing models, only a small percentage of creators earn a substantial income, leaving many unable to support their livelihoods. Praetium addresses this imbalance by offering a novel source of monetization, innovated to expand the pool of paying consumers and ensuring fair compensation.

How Does It Work?

Praetium Tokens are at the core of this new monetization model. By significantly lowering the cost barrier, this model bridges the gap between supply and demand, making premium content accessible to a wider audience. Users deposit a flexible monthly amount into their Praetium wallet, which is then used to pay content creators based on the actual time users spend consuming their content.

About

Founded by Jeroen Sluiter and headquartered in Catsop (Elsloo), The Netherlands, Praetium is committed to creating a fair and transparent digital economy for content creators and consumers alike. Sluiter states, "By significantly lowering the cost of content and aligning compensation with actual engagement, Praetium aims to create an equitable ecosystem where both creators and consumers thrive. We believe this approach will not only benefit individual creators by increasing their pool of paying customers and thus their income security, but also enrich the digital content space as a whole."

Next Steps

Praetium is now inviting developers, partners and investors to join our team and participate in shaping the future of online monetization. To learn more about Praetium and stay updated on our progress, visit our website at www.praetium.io.