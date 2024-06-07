Gov. Little appoints Idaho’s next Adjutant General, announces additional administration changes

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today his selection of Brig. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan to serve as Idaho’s next adjutant general.

The appointment takes effect June 25 as outgoing Adjutant General and Idaho National Guard Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michael J. Garshak retires after 37 years of military service.

"Today, we bid farewell to a remarkable leader and dedicated public servant, Maj. Gen. Garshak. This man has been a cornerstone of my administration, bringing decisive military leadership and unwavering commitment to his role as adjutant general. Under his stewardship, the Idaho Military Division has achieved remarkable levels of readiness. From numerous successful overseas combat deployments to an unprecedented number of emergency response operations throughout Idaho and the nation, Mike’s leadership has been invaluable, and we are deeply grateful for his service. We wish him and his family all the best in his retirement,” Governor Little said.

"I am pleased to appoint Brig. Gen. Tim Donnellan as Idaho’s 26th adjutant general,” Governor Little added. “His extensive experience, proven leadership, and commitment to the well-being of Idahoans and the defense of our nation make him an exceptional choice as the next adjutant general and commander of the Idaho National Guard. I have full confidence that he will lead the Idaho Military Division with integrity and a steadfast dedication to excellence. His commitment to service and his strategic vision will undoubtedly propel the Guard’s military readiness and our state’s emergency preparedness to new heights."

Donnellan currently serves as the commander of the Idaho Air National Guard and assistant adjutant general-Air and will be Idaho’s 26th adjutant general upon his appointment.

In his new capacity, Donnellan will command the Idaho Army and Air National Guard. As adjutant general, he will serve on the governor’s cabinet as director of the Idaho Military Division, which includes Idaho’s Office of Emergency Management.

“I am extremely confident in the future of the Idaho Military Division under the capable leadership of Brigadier General Donnellan,” Garshak said. “He is a proven combat leader who is well respected by his peers and those he has led throughout his career. The Soldiers, Airmen, civilians and families of the Idaho National Guard are in good hands.”

Donnellan, who joined the Air Force in 1992 and earned his commission through ROTC, has been a member of the Idaho Air National Guard since 2002 after serving on active duty as a security forces officer, an air liaison officer and an A/OA-10 instructor pilot.

“It is a profound privilege to serve the men and women of the Idaho Military Division, the Great State of Idaho, and our Nation in such a significant role,” Donnellan said. “I am truly humbled and honored by Governor Little’s trust and confidence and I look forward to serving as Idaho’s next adjutant general.”

Donnellan is a combat veteran A-10 pilot with over 3,300 flight hours, primarily in the A-10 Thunderbolt II. In his current role as commander of the Idaho Air National Guard, he ensures the continued readiness of more than 1,300 Airmen. The organization’s primary missions are to provide close air support and forward air control to troops in a combat environment, conduct cyber operations ensuring dominance in and through cyberspace, and provide electronic simulations of ground-based air defense threats in a training environment. The organization is also responsible for providing Airmen to respond to stateside emergencies at a moment’s notice.

Donnellan has deployed multiple times in support of Operations Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross with “V” device, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal with six oak leaf clusters, the Aerial Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Air Force Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, and the Air Force Combat Action Medal. In 1990 he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Purdue University and is a graduate of the Air War College.

Donnellan and his wife Sue have four children – Matthew, Kelly, Scott and Derek.

Additional changes within Gov. Little’s administration

Governor Little also announced Jeff Anderson, Director of the Idaho State Liquor Division (ISLD) and the Idaho Lottery, will retire in July after 17 years of service to the State of Idaho following a long career in broadcasting. Anderson currently is Idaho’s longest serving state agency director. Tony Faraca, ISLD Chief Deputy Director, will serve as interim director of ISLD and the Idaho Lottery.

“Jeff Anderson provided a steady hand of leadership at not one but two state agencies under my administration as well as Governor Otter’s. He and his competent teams delivered their agencies’ important missions in service to the people and businesses of Idaho. I am grateful for his guidance and public service and wish him an enjoyable retirement,” Governor Little said.

Additionally, Governor Little announced Monty Prow is stepping away from his role as director of the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections (IDJC) to serve as Deputy Director of Child, Youth and Family Services at Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW), part of DHW Director Alex Adams’ new leadership team. Ashley Dowell, Executive Director of the Commission of Pardons and Parole, will serve as IDJC director.

“As I highlighted in my State of the State earlier this year, one of Idaho’s unheralded successes is the reduction by half of the number of juveniles in state custody over the past five years. This is a direct result of Monty Prow’s leadership, and I know he will make meaningful improvements in the lives of Idaho’s troubled youth in his new role at Health and Welfare,” Governor Little said. “Ashley Dowell is a trusted partner to the law enforcement community, and with her background as a licensed mental health professional she will step easily into her new role at Juvenile Corrections.”