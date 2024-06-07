American Booksellers Association Celebrates Children’s Institute in New Orleans
The American Booksellers Association is thrilled to host the largest Children’s Institute in our organization’s 124-year history. Children’s bookselling and booksellers are critical. ”HARRISON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Big Easy (New Orleans) will play host to The American Booksellers Association (ABA) for its annual summer conference, Children’s Institute. ABA is the national trade association for independent bookstores. Taking place the week of June 9–14, the annual conference is an educational and social networking opportunity for independent booksellers, authors, publishers, and partners to gather and exchange information and ideas. The event takes place at the Sheraton New Orleans.
— Allison Hill
One of the key events will be the bookstore tours, where booksellers from across the country can visit bookstores in New Orleans. There will also be an opening reception at Baldwin & Co., a local independent bookstore. Both of these events will enable conference attendees an opportunity to experience New Orleans in a real and meaningful way.
Gen de Botton, ABA’s Senior Manager of Children’s Bookselling Programs and Education, said, “With some distance from COVID-19, we are using the opportunity of being in person to address how the pandemic impacted business solvency and bookstore culture, relay foundations for financial success, and address sustainable equity in bookstores and the communities they serve. We hope to inspire booksellers to reassess their individual and collective resources to feel secure in adopting an abundance mindset.”
The program covers an array of keynotes, small meetings, large meetings, affinity groups, and 1:1 activities that collectively prepare booksellers for greater success with greater knowledge. Attendees will meet with authors, publishers, vendors, and fellow booksellers to get ready for the upcoming year. The galley room will enable booksellers to read and handsell new and upcoming children’s titles the way only independent booksellers are able to do. And first-time authors and diverse voices will be front and center.
“The American Booksellers Association is thrilled to host the largest Children’s Institute in our organization’s 124-year history. Children’s bookselling and booksellers are critical to sustaining the book industry and to supporting young readers. Children’s Institute is an opportunity for booksellers, publishers, and authors to come together to celebrate and support this important work.
—Allison K Hill, ABA CEO.
About ABA
ABA is a not-for-profit trade association supporting over 2,500 independent bookstores across the country. ABA was founded in 1900 and advocates for booksellers on a daily basis.
Contact
Ray Daniels, ABA Chief Communications Officer: ray@bookweb.org
Ray Daniels
American Booksellers Association
+1 2026693039
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other