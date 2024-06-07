East Point Recovery Centers Expands Addiction Treatment to New Hampshire
East Point Recovery Centers opens a new facility in Concord, NH, offering comprehensive, personalized addiction treatment programs starting June 3, 2024.CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Point Recovery Centers, a top-tier addiction treatment provider, proudly launches a brand-new facility in Concord, New Hampshire. With renowned addiction services, East Point in New Hampshire opens its doors on 3 June 2024, showcasing its commitment to accessible care. Through broader reach, East Point's innovative, tailored programs can help more individuals.
Addiction is complex. At East Point in New Hampshire, compassionate and evidence-based treatment is paramount. Each recovery journey is unique, and East Point’s levels of care take this into account. With individualized support and resources based on individual needs, lasting recovery is achievable.
East Point Recovery Centers in New Hampshire offers various treatment programs. These cater to individuals at any stage of recovery. Programs include:
Day Treatment (PHP): This Partial Hospitalization Program offers intensive treatment while allowing individuals to live at home. This ensures they can continue their daily obligations.
Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): Individuals receive structured support. The program's flexibility allows them to maintain their life commitments, like work.
Dual Diagnosis Program: Co-occurring mental health conditions often coincide with addiction. This program offers holistic treatment to address the psychological and physical aspects of addiction.
Family Support Services: East Point advocates for family involvement in recovery. Through education, communication tools, and professional coaching, families can heal together.
Online Addiction Treatment: Those who can’t be on-site can still take part in individual and group therapy. This comprehensive virtual IOP program offers connection and skill-building remotely.
To emphasize the curated nature of treatment, East Point offers condition-specific programs. East Point’s Drug Rehab Programs aim to guide individuals through detox, recovery, and post-treatment. The Alcohol Addiction Treatment also includes compassionate care to encourage transformation.
With experienced professionals in the addiction recovery space, East Point ensures safe treatment. The center provides a supportive space to promote long-lasting sobriety. To start the healing process and overcome addiction, reach out to East Point Recovery Centers in New Hampshire at 855-88-SOBER or visit their website.
About East Point Recovery Centers
East Point Recovery Centers, formerly known as Baystate Recovery, is a leading provider of comprehensive addiction treatment services. Focusing on personalized care and evidence-based practices, like the clinically-infused 12-step program, it supports individuals and families in achieving long-term recovery.
