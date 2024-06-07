Popular Poet Trista Mateer Wins Bronze in 2023 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards
Trista Mateer received the award for her book I Swear Somewhere This Works: Selected Poems 2013-2023.PAWLEYS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed poet Trista Mateer’s collection, "I Swear Somewhere This Works," has been named a winner with the Bronze award in the LGBTQ+ Nonfiction category of the 26th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights Mateer’s exceptional contribution to contemporary poetry and the independent publishing industry.
"I Swear Somewhere This Works" compiles the most poignant and impactful pieces from Mateer's prolific career, offering readers a profound journey through themes of identity, love, and resilience. Her work continues to resonate with a broad audience, proving digital-age poetry is alive and well.
Foreword Reviews, a leading book review journal known for its focus on independently published books, revealed the winners of the 2023 INDIES Book of the Year Awards earlier today. The INDIES celebrate the finest books published in 2023 from independent and university presses, as well as self-published authors.
The complete list of winners is available here:
https://www.forewordreviews.com/awards/winners/2023/
“The days leading up to our INDIES announcement are an annual highlight for our team. It is so very satisfying to see the winning votes come in from our Finalist judging team of booksellers and librarians. Their enthusiasm for the process of discovering the most notable titles is so rewarding for us, and such a pleasure to share with our readers,” said Victoria Sutherland, Foreword’s founder and publisher.
"Receiving this award is an honor," said Mateer. "This collection of poetry spans ten years of my life’s work and being recognized among such talented authors is deeply validating. I’m grateful to Foreword Reviews and the judges for this recognition and for their commitment to celebrating the vibrant and varied landscape of independent publishing."
With over 2,400 entries submitted across 55 categories, this year’s competition showcased the remarkable talent and diversity within the independent publishing sector. Foreword’s dedicated editorial team meticulously selected approximately 12 finalists per genre, who were then evaluated by individual librarians and booksellers. These judges undertook the challenging task of determining the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mention winners.
A favorite among librarians, booksellers, and readers— Foreword Reviews has been providing trade book reviews of the best titles from independent presses since 1998.
To learn more about Trista Mateer, visit www.tristamateer.com
To schedule an interview or any inquiry, contact Trista Mateer at tristamateer@gmail.com.
tristamateer.com
Trista Mateer
email us here