Revving Up Education: Local Company Donates Trucks to Empower Tomorrow’s Technicians at SCC
Ford and D&D Motors, Inc. have generously donated five vehicles to the Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET) program at SCC.
Spartanburg Community College is very thankful for the strong partnerships that we have with business and industry that empowers our students to not only know a lot, but to also do a lot!”SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark gesture, Ford and D&D Motors, Inc. have generously donated five vehicles to the Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET) program at Spartanburg Community College (SCC). This donation significantly boosts aspiring automotive technicians in the Upstate, equipping them with state-of-the-art resources to master their craft, especially considering one vehicle, the 21 Mach E, is fully electric and will allow SCC to train students on the newest technologies.
— Dr. Michael Mikota
“We are very appreciative of the strategic investment that D&D Ford has made to prepare our Chasers with the skills demanded in today’s automotive industry,” said Dr. Michael Mikota, President of Spartanburg Community College. “Henry Ford once said that “an educated person, I think, is one who not only knows a lot, but knows how to do a lot of things,” and Spartanburg Community College is very thankful for the strong partnerships that we have with business and industry that empowers our students to not only know a lot, but to also do a lot!”
The trucks will provide students with hands-on experience, bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-world application. This initiative underscores SCC’s commitment to fostering education and empowering the next generation of skilled technicians who will drive the automotive industry forward.
The Ford ASSET program, renowned for its curriculum and industry connections, is designed to cultivate top-tier automotive technicians. With the addition of these new trucks, students will gain invaluable experience working on cutting-edge vehicles, preparing them for successful careers in the automotive industry.
Skip Davenport, President of D&D Motors, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative: “D&D Motors (Ford) is excited to be able to participate in donating one 2023 Ford Explorer and one 2023 Lincoln Navigator to Spartanburg Community College. The vehicles are being donated to SCC's Ford ASSET Program to support the training of the next generation of automotive technicians. We have sponsored many students in their automotive education and are happy to be able to support the future of this highly successful program.”
The donation from Ford and D&D Motors, Inc. is more than just a gift; it’s an investment in the future of South Carolina’s workforce. This collaboration highlights the pivotal role of industry partnerships in shaping skilled and innovative generations.
About D&D Motors, Inc.
Located in Greer, SC, D&D Motors, Inc. is a family-owned dealership that has been part of the Upstate community since 1937. In addition to a wide selection of brand-new Ford models, they also stock quality pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models.
About Spartanburg Community College
Spartanburg Community College is the fastest-growing public college in South Carolina, dedicated to providing high-quality education and training for students looking to chase their dreams. The Ford ASSET program is a cornerstone of our commitment to excellence and innovation in technical education. Learn more at SCCSC.edu.
Savanna James
Spartanburg Community College
jamess@sccsc.edu