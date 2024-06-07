FutureBridge set to engage with industry leads and innovators at FEI (Front End of Innovation) Conference USA 2024
Looking forward to FEI USA 2024! Excited to share insights, connect, and collaborate with industry peers, innovators, and thought leaders.”NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – FutureBridge, a leading techno-commercial consulting and advisory company, is set to engage with industry leaders at FEI (Front End of Innovation) USA 2024 conference at Omni Boston Hotel, Seaport Boston from June 10-11, 2024.
— Dr. Yitzchak Grant, Director of Client Solutions for FutureBridge
The company’s Food & Nutrition practice advises and provides strategic and techno-commercial guidance to large global food & beverages and CPG companies.
FEI Boston 2024 promises to be an exciting event, showcasing the latest advancements and trends across industries. During this event, our F&B and CPG experts, Dr Yitzchak Grant and Rajpreet Gill, will discuss innovative technologies, new opportunities, and trends shaping the future of industries from a 1-to-25-year perspective.
"We are thrilled to share our expertise at FEI USA 2024 and connect with like-minded individuals to learn and discuss their problem areas and possible solutions,” said Dr. Yitzchak Grant, Director of Client Solutions for FutureBridge. "We aim to strengthen relationships with existing clients and establish new collaborations with industry, innovators, and key opinion leaders", he further added. Meet us at FEI USA 2024 by scheduling a meeting or you can write to contact@futurebridge.com to learn how our techno-commercial consulting can drive results for F&B and CPG industry leaders and address their most critical business challenges.
About FutureBridge: FutureBridge is a techno-commercial consulting and advisory company. We track and advise the Top 200 clients of the Fortune 500 on the future of industries from a 1-to-25-year perspective. The company offers solutions through its hyper-personalised advisory services and intelligence platforms.
YouTube