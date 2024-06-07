Shape your future with the European Union: welcome to the star quest!

The game is on! Twelve adventurers from five countries, two cities, one mission – to explore the European Union.

From 16-22 June, 12 influencers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine will travel to Riga and Prague to showcase the experience of EU member states and promote EU support and opportunities.

During their trip, the influencers will adopt a special AI avatar to take part in an epic mission – the Star Quest, unearthing hidden EU wonders and chronicling their epic journey to their followers back home. To achieve the mission, they will need to complete 12 challenging quests inspired by the EU and collect their EU stars.

To accompany our adventurers on their mission, we will launch a dedicated campaign page on euneighbourseast.eu, highlighting EU opportunities, support and inspiration for young people across the Eastern Partnership.

Ready to #ShapeYourFuture? Watch this space… and let the mission begin!