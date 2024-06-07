Submit Release
EU trade support measures for Ukraine enter into force

The suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the European Union extended for another year came into effect on 6 June, according to the regulation adopted by the Council of the European Union on 13 May.

These so-called Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) will be in effect until 5 June 2025. 

The ATMs will not only support Ukraine’s economy but also protect EU stakeholders’ interests: they contain a reinforced safeguard mechanism and an emergency brake applies to eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey.

“This renewal of strong EU economic support for Ukraine comes at a pivotal moment, just as the country grapples with a renewed military onslaught. These ATM measures are not only a gesture of solidarity and stability: they are an economic lifeline,” Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, said. “At the same time, they now include stronger safeguards for sensitive EU agricultural sectors, responding to legitimate concerns expressed by our farmers and Member States. We have struck the right balance, while we continue to work on finding longer-term solutions within the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.” 

