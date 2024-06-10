Linshom Medical Picked by TechConnect as Finalist in the Medical Threat Challenge
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linshom Medical, a start-up medical device company was selected to present at the TechConnect World Innovation Conference on June 18, 2024 in Washington DC. After a competitive evaluation of over 100 applications, Linshom Medical was chosen as 1 of 13 companies to present at the Medical Threat Reduction Challenge, to an expert panel of judges, including federal funders, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) representatives, investors, and private corporations for a chance to earn a portion of $50,000 in non-dilutive prize money.
Linshom Medical is first to deliver an operating room quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Recent data shows that the wearable, FDA cleared sensor provides health care providers 15 minutes of advance notice of respiratory decline compared to current standard of care. Clinical care team intervention during this early notice window is typically simple and inexpensive vs. the costly later alternatives when patients experience respiratory decline and are in trouble. These include rapid response activation, rescue events (codes), ICU transfers and potentially death.
“Investors attending the TechConnect event will find a unique offering with Linshom Medical”, said Ric Hughen, CEO of Linshom Medical. “We are highly de-risked with FDA clearance, issued patents worldwide, $3.5M of non-dilutive funding (NIH, US Air Force) and published data from Harvard and Cleveland Clinic. You will be hard pressed to find a start-up investment opportunity with this level of achievement and momentum”.
About Linshom Medical, Inc.
Linshom (“to breathe”) Medical is first to deliver an operating room quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside (or home) for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our patented and FDA cleared device provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rTV) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare. For more information, visit www.LinshomForLife.com; Email: info@LinshomForLife.com
About TechConnect:
With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research an innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advance Technology International. TechConnect.org.
Richard Hughen
Linshom Medical, Inc.
