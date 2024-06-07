Brett Dixon has been elected as our next deputy vice president 

Brett Dixon will become our next deputy vice president.

He will take office in October 2024, then go on to become vice president in 2025 and president of the Law Society in 2026.

Brett was admitted as a solicitor in 1999, holds Higher Rights of Audience in civil matters and is an accredited mediator.

After commencing his career in general practice in Manchester, he has worked for firms in the Northwest. He is currently a consultant solicitor at Scott Moncrieff & Co specialising in strategic litigation.

Brett also runs a successful business delivering training and consultancy to law firms throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He has been a Law Society Council member since 2019 and a member of our Policy and Regulatory Affairs Committee. He is a past chair and current member of our Civil Justice Committee.

He recently served six years as a member of the Civil Procedure Rule Committee, where he implemented a policy to assist vulnerable people in the civil court system. He is now the sole expert legal member of the Online Procedure Rule Committee, guiding the digital transformation of the civil, family and tribunal systems in England and Wales.

Brett is a past president of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, current secretary of the organisation and senior fellow recognising his considerable knowledge and service to the law in this area.

His published works include the Accidents at Work Guide and is the case digest editor of the Journal of Personal Injury Law. Additionally, Brett is an industry expert on the Lexis Nexis Advisory Board and a strategic content consultant for the Green Book.

On a personal note, Brett was state school educated in Burnley and studied law at the University of Leicester.

Remaining at the forefront and championing innovation

Brett said: “I’m delighted to be elected deputy vice president. As we enter the Law Society's bicentennial year, it is a time for celebration and a pivotal moment to plan for the future.

“As the new deputy vice president, I will chart a course through digital change to ensure that the legal profession remains innovative and adaptable in the face of evolving technologies as well as promote a diverse and inclusive profession.

“I will work with colleagues and the whole organisation to ensure the Law Society remains at the forefront of access to justice and the rule of law.”

What is the role of our office holders?

The Law Society has three office holders – the president, vice president and deputy vice president – who each hold office for one year.

Our Council elects a new deputy vice president each year, after which the previous year's deputy vice president becomes the vice president, and the vice president becomes president.

The handover takes place at our annual general meeting which is held every October.

Our office holders are our main ambassadors and represent the Law Society at home and abroad. The president also acts as the chair of our Council.