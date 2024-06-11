Avishai Linde, Former Head of Gaming App Sales at Google and Senior Director at Moloco, Launches AppAscend
Avishai Linde launches AppAscend in Dublin, offering innovative mobile marketing strategies to help app and game developers grow
We are assembling a team of top-tier mobile marketing experts to empower app developers to achieve their business goals with effective and efficient solutions”DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avishai Linde, former Head of Gaming & Scaled App Sales at Google and a Senior Director at Moloco, has officially launched AppAscend, a mobile marketing agency, in Dublin, Ireland. With 15 years of digital marketing experience, AppAscend aims to help app and game developers grow and become profitable through innovative mobile marketing strategies.
— Avishai Linde, Founder
Linde's career includes key roles such as Head of Gaming & Scaled App Sales at Google, Senior Client Solutions Manager at Meta, Senior Director of Agencies at Moloco, and Head of User Acquisition at Plarium. His leadership and mobile marketing expertise have helped hundreds of app advertisers maximize their marketing budgets and achieve significant growth.
AppAscend leverages Linde's extensive experience and a team of dedicated mobile marketing professionals to deliver impactful solutions tailored to each client's needs. The agency's mission is to provide data-driven strategies that drive success in the competitive mobile app market.
Avishai Linde, Founder of AppAscend, shared his vision: "With AppAscend, we are assembling a team of top-tier mobile marketing experts to offer unmatched services to our clients. Our mission is to empower app developers to achieve their business goals by providing effective and efficient solutions that drive growth and success."
AppAscend's services include comprehensive app marketing strategies, user acquisition campaigns, app store optimization, and performance optimization. By combining industry insights with advanced technology, AppAscend ensures that clients meet and exceed their marketing objectives.
About AppAscend:
AppAscend is a mobile marketing agency based in Dublin, Ireland, founded by Avishai Linde. The agency specializes in delivering innovative and high-impact mobile marketing solutions tailored to app and game developers' unique needs.
