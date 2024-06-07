Baked Chips Market to Achieve $10.9 Billion by 2031 | 5.8% CAGR

Baked Chips Market 2024

Rise in inclination for readymade and convenient food products, increase in spending capacity of people, and growth in demand for organic food increases the demand for baked chips.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baked chips market generated $6.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $10.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global baked chips market based on source, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on source, the vegetables segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global baked chips market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as cereals, grains, fruits, and others.

Based on end-user, the households segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global baked chips market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses the restaurant and cafes segment.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global baked chips market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online retail segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global baked chips market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global baked chips market report include Popchips, Calbee, Inc, Herr Foods Inc, Cornitos, Utz Brands, Inc, Ike Enterprises Inc, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, General Mills, Inc., True Agro Roots, The Campbell Soup Company, Kelloggs, Pepsico, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global baked chips market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

