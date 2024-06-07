Gainsborough Gateway Launches to Deliver a Truly Holistic Approach to Specialist Care Bathing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainsborough Specialist Bathrooms (GSB), Europe's leading manufacturer of power-assisted care baths, has introduced its new added value 'Gainsborough Gateway' proposition to deliver a new standard in service and support.
Video by Peter Eckhardt, Gainsborough CEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4KV1PM383E
Since the 1980's, the Gainsborough Healthcare Group has remained at the forefront of accessible bathing. Its latest GSB brand innovation represents a breakthrough in service to complement its award-winning, power-assisted bathing solutions. The Gainsborough Gateway is a scheme that all clients qualify for when purchasing a bath from the new Gainsborough Bio range. These solutions offer the utmost clinical excellence and ergonomics so care and safety are maximised. Engineered with BioCote antimicrobial protection built in, the Gentona, Ezion, Torin, Talano, Oraya and Sentes baths are all now supplied with free Gainsborough Gateway membership.
The Gainsborough Gateway benefits healthcare providers through:
• Free bath training
• Higher staff efficiency and retention
• Manageable payments through finance
• Reduced costs with complimentary 3-year servicing and LOLER testing
• Reduced risks with complimentary 3-year warranty
• Utility cost savings
• Consultative advice for better strategic decisions and CQC ratings
• Enhanced infection control
• Personalised account portal and service alerts
In terms of carers, the advantages continue:
• Access to high quality training
• Safer working practises
• Greater hygiene and infection protection
• Easier engagement with residents
• Peace of mind
This latest development reiterates how Gainsborough continues to evolve from a bath manufacturing specialist to a complete 360-degree solution provider. No other manufacturer in the sector can offer this level of holistic expertise. What's more, Gainsborough has simultaneously launched its new cost-optimised Pro range which still incorporates decades of expertise with no loss of care quality.
Peter Eckhardt, Gainsborough Healthcare Group, CEO, comments: "Our new Gainsborough Gateway represents a breakthrough in specialist bath provision. No longer are we supplying just baths, we are delivering a holistic added value package that includes free training, advice and servicing. All healthcare providers now have the opportunity to benefit from this complete offering which will reduce costs, save time and enhance care sustainability. We are proud once again to reaffirm our position as thought leaders in the industry and encourage all procurement professionals to enter this next generation approach."
By partnering with Gainsborough, all Bio bath clients gain exclusive access to a secure, personalised online portal. This offers a unique service and resource tool to optimise bath and care performance. Assets include:
• Bath training videos
• Safety certificates
• Service and LOLER records plus maintenance alerts
• Technical downloads
• Professional and specialist advice blogs
• Fast track service and training booking
Peter concludes: "These portal assets will continually develop to help care home and rehab facilities strengthen their CQC ratings. As Gainsborough's union becomes stronger with its clients, the Gateway aims to ensure the needs of vulnerable bathers remain at the very heart of everyone's duty of care."
Gainsborough Specialist Bathrooms
Part of the Gainsborough Healthcare Group, we have been a specialist assisted bath manufacturer for long term and acute care since 1988. Through expert evolution, we are now a total bathroom solution specialist that delivers assured care, safety and accessibility for semi-ambulant bathers, healthcare providers and moving and handling professionals.
Our holistic products and services deliver ultra-efficiency and cutting-edge infection control with a bather-centric approach. Duty of care is safeguarded by our excellence in bathroom and wet room ergonomics that meet the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.
We are a proven partner that delivers all aspects, sustainably. From complete bathrooms and wet rooms to transfer equipment and sanitary ware; project design and management; technical innovation and support; to complete installation and lifetime servicing – Gainsborough is the solution.
For further information please contact:
Jon Nock
Director
iDIS Creative Marketing Limited
6B (First Floor),The Courtyard, Meadow Bank
Furlong Road, Bourne End
Bucks SL8 5AUMob: +44(0)7786 245896
Email: jon@idiscreativemarketing.co.uk
www.idiscreativemarketing.co.uk
Issued on behalf of:
Gainsborough Specialist Bathrooms
Gainsborough Healthcare Group Ltd
10 & 11 The Oaks, Clews Road
Redditch, Worcestershire,
B98 7ST
Email: info@gainsboroughbaths.com
www.gainsboroughbaths.com
