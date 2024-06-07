CHALAY' celebrates "Puerto Rican For The Weekend"
In the cultural mecca of New York City, people from all walks of life often come together to experience each other's unique heritage. From the Puerto Rican Day Parade to the West Indian Day Parade to the St. Patrick's Day Parade, etc. The cultural line is often blurred as people celebrate diversity and unity.
CHALAY embraces this spirit of cultural appreciation and celebration through its own line of wears (tees). Founded in 2004 by evOLVE, the company's line of merchandise were created to capture the essence of cultural pride. The idea for the line was inspired by a tee given to evOLVE, as a child, during a family outing. The "100% Ghanaian" tee sparked the realization that there was a demand for merchandise that allowed people to "wear a feeling" and express their cultural curiosity and explore backgrounds.
Debuting at an annual West African Day gathering in upstate NY, CHALAY was met with overwhelming reception. Not only did Ghanaians purchase the shirts, but also people from various backgrounds such as West Indian, American, and Hispanic. It was here, clearly, that CHALAY's apparel was not limited to one specific culture, but rather embodied the spirit of diversity and inclusivity.
Inspired by travels and experiences, CHALAY later further developed their "...FOR THE WEEKEND" collection, after the catchphrase "For the Weekend". This line allows individuals to be a part of a new culture without feeling intrusive, thus truly embracing the idea that "nowadays, you don't have to be it, to live it... you can buy into it".
CHALAY's outlook is reflected in their slogan: "It's not where you live, it's how you live". By appreciating and celebrating diversity, CHALAY offers individuals the opportunity to "wear a feeling" and connect with different cultures. Their latest project, consists of "Anything For Our Mothers", which showcases their dedication to honoring mothers of all cultures and backgrounds.
