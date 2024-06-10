Actxa and Diabetes and Hypertension Clinic Collaborate for Research on Diabetes Prevention with AI in India
SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actxa Pte Ltd (“Actxa”), a Singaporean AI-driven deep tech company, has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Diabetes and Hypertension Clinic (“DHC”) in India, a diabetes evaluation and management centre. The MOU, signed on 6 June 2024, marks a strategic step for Actxa to further research on diabetes prevention with artificial intelligence (“AI”) in India.
Since 2017, Actxa has been collaborating with research and medical institutions in Singapore in the research and development of non-invasive technology for detecting blood glucose elevation and diabetic risk assessment. The company completed its first clinical trial in 2022 and published its first scientific paper in 2023. Actxa’s BGEM is the world’s first non-invasive blood glucose monitoring solution powered by an AI-driven algorithm that enables wearables and hearables with Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors to assess the risk of impaired glucose regulation.
In India, an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 suffer from T2DM, with nearly 25 million classified as prediabetic [1]. Individuals with diabetes are at a higher risk for serious health issues, including heart attack, stroke and kidney failure. Over time, T2DM can damage blood vessels in the heart, eyes, kidneys and nerves [2].
This MOU seeks to broaden the study of non-invasive blood glucose monitoring using artificial intelligence in the Indian population. If successful, the non-invasive solution will be an affordable and user-friendly approach to promoting regular monitoring of blood glucose elevation and diabetic risk in India.
Marcus Soo, Chief Executive Officer of Actxa, said, “We are happy to work with like-minded professionals like Dr. Abhinav Gupta of DHC. This collaboration showcases commitment from both Actxa and DHC, and our dedication to improving the lives of individuals affected by diabetes through innovation and excellence using advanced science and AI technology. Together with DHC, we aim to empower individuals in India with valuable insights into their diabetic health.”
Dr. Abhinav Gupta, MBBS, MD, FRCP, Professor of Medicine at ASCOMS, shared, “Our collaboration with Actxa represents a pivotal milestone in our journey in advancing diabetes prevention and care. Through research on AI-based algorithms for detecting hyperglycemia in diabetes patients, we are poised to make significant strides in early detection and treatment. This partnership underscores our dedication to harnessing cutting-edge technology for better health outcomes, aligning with the innovative BGEM technology.”
This collaboration between Actxa and DHC paves the way for groundbreaking advancements in diabetes prevention and care, contributing to a healthier future for individuals in Singapore, India and worldwide.
References:
1. World Health Organization, Diabetes in India: https://www.who.int/india/health-topics/mobile-technology-for-preventing-ncds
2. World Health Organization, Diabetes: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/diabetes
About Actxa
Headquartered in Singapore, Actxa Pte Ltd is a deep tech company founded in 2015 that leverages artificial intelligence to create next generation preventive healthcare solutions.
We create evidence-based, personalised health insights in the domains of physical activities, sleep quality, body composition, stress and recovery, heart health and blood glucose evaluation and monitoring.
To improve population health, Actxa establishes worldwide partnerships and research collaborations to develop critical preventive health models to help people avert chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.
Learn more about Actxa at www.actxa.com.
About Diabetes and Hypertension Clinic
Diabetes and Hypertension Clinic is a daycare setting run by Dr. Abhinav Gupta, who is a pioneer in the management of Diabetes and Hypertension. He has more than 15 years of experience in DHC, which is located in Channi Himmat Jammu, J&K, India.
Dr. Gupta has been awarded a fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians of London, Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Tan Lay Eng
Activate Interactive Pte Ltd
+65 9877 0406
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram