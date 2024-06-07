Submit Release
News Search

There were 328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,000 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Rabada Foundation hand over cricket equipment in Kwa-Mashu, 7 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo together with KwaZulu-Natal government authorities will on Friday, 7 June join hands with Kagiso Rabada Foundation when they handover cricket equipment in Kwa-Mashu, Durban as part of efforts to uncover cricket talent in various communities around the country.

The Foundation, founded by the South African international cricketer and Proteas fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada aims to give hope to young and upcoming cricket players mainly from underprivileged communities by providing with access to the right equipment and facilities to enhance cricket development in South Africa, and also promote regular physical activity to prevent noncommunicable diseases amongst young people.

Details of the event are as follows:
Date:    Friday, 07 June 2024
Time:    12h00 – 14h00
Venue:    John Langalibalele Dube High School, Kwa-Mashu, Durban

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson 0724323792
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za
 

You just read:

Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Rabada Foundation hand over cricket equipment in Kwa-Mashu, 7 Jun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more