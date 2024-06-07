Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Rabada Foundation hand over cricket equipment in Kwa-Mashu, 7 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo together with KwaZulu-Natal government authorities will on Friday, 7 June join hands with Kagiso Rabada Foundation when they handover cricket equipment in Kwa-Mashu, Durban as part of efforts to uncover cricket talent in various communities around the country.

The Foundation, founded by the South African international cricketer and Proteas fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada aims to give hope to young and upcoming cricket players mainly from underprivileged communities by providing with access to the right equipment and facilities to enhance cricket development in South Africa, and also promote regular physical activity to prevent noncommunicable diseases amongst young people.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 07 June 2024

Time: 12h00 – 14h00

Venue: John Langalibalele Dube High School, Kwa-Mashu, Durban

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson 0724323792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

