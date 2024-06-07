President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election

President Cyril Ramaphosa, has offered his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election as Prime Minister of the Republic of India, commending him for his dedication and commitment to the people of India.

President Ramaphosa has also congratulated the people of India on exercising their democratic right and participating in the electoral process, which took place in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024.

South Africa and India share a Strategic Partnership.

President Ramaphosa affirms that South Africa looks forward to continue working with India on matters of importance to the people of both countries.

President Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance of the two countries’ continued cooperation to promote the agenda of the Global South, notably the reform of the global system of governance, and to align positions in global fora in the interest of strengthening multilateral organisations.

South Africa continues to work well with India in the G20 and BRICS.

