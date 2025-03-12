North West Legislature adopts Appropriation Bill allocating more funds to Human Settlements

Today, 11 March 2025, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant has adopted a committee report on the second adjustment appropriation bill 2024/202 where an additional R150 million rand has been appropriated to the Department of Human Settlements for housing development projects and matters therein.

Hon. Oliphant said the funds will ensure that the department meets it obligations in terms of the Informal Settlements Upgrading Grant. “As the department has been negatively affected by significant budget cuts on which affected various projects, we welcome the adjustment. During deliberations, the committee emphasised the need for heightened oversight in respect of this adjustment and to ensure no wastage.

“We welcome the confirmation by the Provincial Treasury that they have done due diligence in respect of the capacity and ability to expend on the appropriated amount. We are furthermore happy that this service delivery resources will ensure contractor payment and further ensure that boots are on the ground as our people don’t want stories and they want decent housing which the department has committed,” said Hon. Oliphant.

The Chairperson tabled the second adjustment appropriation bill 2024/2025 committee report at the Legislature House Sitting where it was adopte.

For media enquiries or to arrange interviews with the Chairperson of the Committee:

Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628

#GovZAUpdates