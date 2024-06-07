‘Prin EU’: collaborative YouTube project to bring the EU closer to Moldovans

The EU-funded programme ‘EU NEIGHBOURS East’ has launched a joint digital project with leading Moldovan TV station Jurnal TV and popular content creator Catalin Lungu.

The initiative aims to create an engaging video series that showcases different aspects of life in the EU, explains EU values and assistance, and highlights the real benefits of reforms and the democratic path taken by European countries.

Dumitru Misin, the Programme Director of Jurnal TV Moldova, said that the ‘Prin EU’ (Through EU) series, launched in partnership with EU NEIGHBOURS East, is an innovative and unique initiative, designed primarily for an online audience.

“We expect the involvement of an influencer in a TV format, with videos released on YouTube first, to reach both young audiences and viewers aged 40 and above. This series combines entertainment and educational content while countering disinformation narratives and stereotypes widespread among diverse age groups,” he said.

The video series ‘Prin EU’ consists of seven mini-episodes centred around presenter and influencer Catalin Lungu. Catalin, known for his strong civic engagement and a significant number of followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, has an extensive experience in the audiovisual field.

The series adopts a vlog-documentary style, presenting Catalin’s journey from Chisinau to Brussels, Riga, and back to Chisinau. Throughout his travels, Catalin explores two European capitals, engaging with locals, immersing himself in their culture, and participating in various events. The series aims to showcase the influence and changes brought about by European reforms in these countries, including results and future outlooks. Catalin will draw comparisons with Moldova, offering a personal perspective on practices that could be adopted or implemented there.

The EU NEIGHBOURS East team expects that this cross-platform, multi-channel, collaborative video format, created in partnership with the popular content creator and the reputable independent TV channel, will be able to significantly increase understanding and foster a genuine connection with different audiences in Moldova.

Watch the first in the series here