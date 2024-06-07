Wireless Display Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2021 - 2030

Wireless Display Market

Wireless Display Market Expected to Reach $9.71 Billion by 2030

Increasing demand for wireless display technologies, rise in usage of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers, and surge in demand for over-the-top (OTT) media services.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wireless display market share is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a rise in usage of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers and a surge in demand for over-the-top (OTT) media services. Also, various product launches and advancements in technologies in the wireless display market are anticipated to create a huge growth rate. Allied Market Research, titled, “Wireless Display Market by Offering, Technology Protocol, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the global wireless display market size was valued at $3.64 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.00%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

The wireless display is the sharing technology that delivers the capabilities of the wireless display to business users and smartphone users in a wireless environment. Wireless display technology is embedded and integrated into the chip called a wireless display adapter for smartphones. This display adapter enables the users to mirror the screen and display whatever is on the phone screen. The wireless display is supported by smartphones, tablets, and other consumer devices wirelessly and is displayed on the user's television which is supported by the wireless display technology.

Wireless display has also established itself as the wireless international standard and it also has the extreme popularity and growth in the various companies and the inter-communication wireless display networks. Also, wireless display access points in internal places can be easily shared with the other computational wireless display devices and it has enabled smartphone users to gain easy access to the phone screen sharing device.

The prominent factors that impact the wireless display market growth are increasing demand for wireless display technologies, rise in usage of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers, and surging demand for over-the-top (OTT) media services. However, high manufacturing costs associated with wireless displays restrict the market growth. On the contrary, several governments are taking initiatives and making strategies in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to affect the global wireless display industry during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the wireless display market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is dominating the market, due to an increase in the adoption of consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers. The overall wireless display market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Wireless Display industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

MEDIATEK, INC.

Lattice Semiconductor

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Amazon.com, Inc.

NETGEAR

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Roku, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

INTEL CORPORATION

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted global economies, resulting in workforce & travel restrictions, supply chain & production disruptions, and reduced demand & spending across many sectors. A sudden decline in development projects is expected to hamper the wireless display market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every industry such as aerospace & defense, agriculture, food & beverages, automobile & transportation, chemical & material, consumer goods, retail & e-commerce, energy & power, construction, mining & gases, electronics & semiconductors, and others.

As the effect of COVID-19 spreads, the overall market has been impacted by COVID-19 and the growth rate has also been impacted. The slowdown in production by OEMs and the reduction in demand for electronic devices has slightly pulled down the market for wireless displays. Shortages of components and materials have significantly impacted the global supply chains. In addition, reductions in various capital budgets and delays in planned projects in various industries have hampered the global economy.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- In 2020, the hardware segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 10.10% during the wireless display market forecast period.

- The consumer segment accounted for more than 40% of the global wireless display market share in 2020.

- The healthcare segment witnessed the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

- The UK was the major shareholder in the Europe wireless display market revenue, accounting for approximately 26% share in 2020.

