Sistar Mortgage Achieves a Milestone: Over $13.8 Billion in Mortgage Loans Granted

Sistar Mortgage hits a milestone with over $13.8 billion in mortgage loans granted, showcasing their dedication to exceptional service & innovative solutions.

Our mission is to make homeownership accessible and straightforward for everyone. We will continue to innovate and provide our clients with the best possible mortgage solutions.”
— -Vinita Gandhi, CEO of Sistar Mortgage
STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sistar Mortgage proudly announces a significant milestone, having surpassed $13.8 billion in mortgage loans granted since its establishment. This remarkable achievement highlights Sistar Mortgage’s commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative mortgage solutions to homebuyers nationwide.

In addition to this, the company has successfully closed a total loan amount of $45+ million and a total financed amount of $44+ million in the first quarter of 2024. These numbers highlight Sistar Mortgage’s dedication to facilitating homeownership and ensuring clients receive the best possible financing options.

Sistar Mortgage relies on Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, leading credit bureaus, to obtain credit scores. The average credit score obtained through these agencies is 754.

Innovative Mortgage Solutions for Every Homebuyer

Sistar Mortgage’s commitment to providing personalized service has set it apart in the mortgage industry. By offering mortgage preapproval, Sistar Mortgage ensures that homebuyers can secure their dream homes with confidence and ease. The preapproval process at Sistar Mortgage is designed to be swift and efficient, giving buyers a clear understanding of their budget and loan options early in their home buying journey.

Client Success Stories

Many satisfied customers have shared their words of appreciation for Sistar Mortgage, saying the company made buying their home buying journey a seamless process. They emphasized that mortgage preapproval gave them a clear idea of what they could afford, and that Sistar’s team guided through every step.

Leadership and Vision

Mrs. Vinita Gandhi, CEO of Sistar Mortgage, states, “Surpassing $13.8 billion in mortgage loans granted is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. Our mission is to make homeownership accessible and straightforward for everyone. We will continue to innovate and provide our clients with the best possible mortgage solutions.

Supporting Data

Recent studies indicate that a streamlined mortgage pre-approval process significantly enhances the homebuying experience by reducing approval times and increasing customer satisfaction. Sistar Mortgage’s average credit scores—demonstrate the high creditworthiness of its clientele, further underscoring the trust and reliability that borrowers place in Sistar Mortgage.
For more information about Sistar Mortgage Company and its services, visit www.sistarmortgage.com.

About Sistar Mortgage

Sistar Mortgage is a mortgage lender, with mortgage licenses covering more than 40 states across the USA. Founded with the vision of making homeownership accessible to all, the company has been at the forefront of the mortgage industry, providing customized mortgage solutions and exceptional customer service.

NMLS #68434

Vinita Gandhi
Sistar Mortgage Company
+1 888-841-4238
info@sistarmortgage.com
