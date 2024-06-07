New research reveals that the majority of residents across the Hunter and Central Coast are willing to retrain and reskill to fill the future jobs gap as the region transitions to a low-carbon economy.

Students at the University of Newcastle's Callaghan campus

This is accompanied by the finding that a significant number of people from metropolitan areas would consider a move to the regions for the right job opportunity.

Released today, Hunter Horizons: Navigating the future of work and workplaces in our region, is the latest research paper from the University of Newcastle’s Institute for Regional Futures, in partnership with Newcastle Greater Mutual Group (NGM Group).

The survey demonstrated that Upper Hunter residents in particular are willing to reskill, with 74% of the working population prepared to retrain for the work opportunities of the future, while 70% of the Lower Hunter and 71% of the Central Coast’s working population would be willing to retrain.

Institute for Regional Futures Executive Director, Professor Roberta Ryan, said the data showed that the region was well-primed for socio-economic transition.

“The Upper Hunter is a great example of a community facing economic transition in a very pragmatic way. People want to stay in the region and are willing to retrain and reskill to ensure they have work opportunities with emerging new industries,” Professor Ryan said.

In a further boost for the Hunter’s future workforce, the research found a willingness by workers from capital cities to move to the regions, including 49% of people aged 18-34 years ‘either very or somewhat likely’ to relocate to the regions for a job opportunity.

“The challenge of meeting future workforce needs is compounded by the well-documented skills shortage around the country, especially in regional areas,” Professor Ryan said.

“These latest findings show that we have a local workforce that is motivated to re-train and reskill, and that people are willing to move to the region for the right job – two critical contributors to supplying the region’s future workforce.”

NGM Group CEO Bernadette Inglis said the research showed the idea that you must live in a capital city to succeed in your career was no longer the reality.

“People across the nation are growing in their understanding and appreciation of the key role the regions play in our collective prosperity. The people of regional Australia overwhelmingly have a flexible attitude towards how they can continue to contribute,” Ms Inglis said.

With insights into health and wellbeing, attitudes towards life and careers in the regions, and future-ready training and education, Ms Inglis said Hunter Horizons had direct implications for governments, agencies and businesses looking to drive sustainable regional prosperity.

“The data here offers a broad overview of the state of play, a reflection of where we have been, and a range of insights as to the best path forward as we continue to achieve our goals,” Ms Inglis said.

“What’s fascinating about this report is how broadly it can be applied – thousands of businesses will recognise their own journey in these pages, and each will be different.

“Employers of all shapes and sizes will have their own perspectives on this data, what it tells them about their business, and how it can help them focus their energies as they attract – and keep – the best people.”

Learn more here.

Hunter Horizons highlights findings from the second Regions Matter survey, conducted from December 2023 to January 2024. As part of this nation-wide study, over 3,000 households were surveyed to understand why one in three Australians choose to live and work in regional areas.

More than 1,000 Hunter and Central Coast residents were surveyed, with local views compared to those in other regional areas and metropolitan areas and the findings splitting the Hunter into two regions: the Upper Hunter and the Lower Hunter. Further research from Regions Matter will be released in the coming months.

ENDS

To arrange interviews please contact University of Newcastle Media and Communication Specialist Madelaine Love on 0423 743 970 or madelaine.love@newcastle.edu.au

Contact

Related news