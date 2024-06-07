KIMTRUE Launches 3rd-Generation Speedy-Melt Potato Puree Makeup Cleansing Balm
EINPresswire.com/ -- KIMTRUE announces the release of its 3rd-Generation Speedy-Melt Potato Puree Makeup Cleansing Balm. Since its inception in 2019, over 12 million units have been sold globally. This new product, priced at $24.99 for 3.38 ounces, incorporates Speedy-Melt Pro technology and a unique potato puree texture to effectively dissolve heavy makeup.
Innovative Speedy-Melt Technology
The Speedy-Melt Potato Puree Makeup Cleansing Balm utilizes advanced Speedy-Melt technology, allowing for quick and thorough emulsification. This ensures effective removal of waterproof and long-wear makeup, leaving skin clean and soft without greasy residue.
Unique Potato Puree Texture
The balm’s potato puree texture provides a smooth application, offering a deep cleanse that is gentle on the skin. Its consistency enhances the cleansing experience, suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Botanical Ingredients
Infused with botanical oils such as European Bilberry Seed Oil, Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil, and Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, this balm provides hydration and soothing benefits.
Sustainable Design
KIMTRUE emphasizes sustainability with a patent-pending refillable system and recyclable packaging, aiming to reduce plastic waste.
Product Highlights:
1. Global Popularity: Over 12 million units sold since 2019.
2. Speedy-Melt Technology: Enables rapid makeup removal.
3. Potato Puree Texture: Offers a deep, gentle cleanse.
4. Botanical Oils: Enriched with plant oils for hydration.
5. Eco-Friendly: Refillable system and recyclable packaging.
For purchase, visit Kimtrue.com, Amazon, or TikTok.
About KIMTRUE
KIMTRUE is dedicated to innovation, quality, and sustainability in skincare. Established in 2019, the brand focuses on high-performance products that blend advanced technology with natural ingredients. KIMTRUE is committed to environmental responsibility, using eco-friendly packaging and sourcing practices.
For more information, visit KIMTRUE's website : https://kimtrue.com/
Website : https://www.marquet.company
Kristin Marquet
Innovative Speedy-Melt Technology
The Speedy-Melt Potato Puree Makeup Cleansing Balm utilizes advanced Speedy-Melt technology, allowing for quick and thorough emulsification. This ensures effective removal of waterproof and long-wear makeup, leaving skin clean and soft without greasy residue.
Unique Potato Puree Texture
The balm’s potato puree texture provides a smooth application, offering a deep cleanse that is gentle on the skin. Its consistency enhances the cleansing experience, suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Botanical Ingredients
Infused with botanical oils such as European Bilberry Seed Oil, Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil, and Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, this balm provides hydration and soothing benefits.
Sustainable Design
KIMTRUE emphasizes sustainability with a patent-pending refillable system and recyclable packaging, aiming to reduce plastic waste.
Product Highlights:
1. Global Popularity: Over 12 million units sold since 2019.
2. Speedy-Melt Technology: Enables rapid makeup removal.
3. Potato Puree Texture: Offers a deep, gentle cleanse.
4. Botanical Oils: Enriched with plant oils for hydration.
5. Eco-Friendly: Refillable system and recyclable packaging.
For purchase, visit Kimtrue.com, Amazon, or TikTok.
About KIMTRUE
KIMTRUE is dedicated to innovation, quality, and sustainability in skincare. Established in 2019, the brand focuses on high-performance products that blend advanced technology with natural ingredients. KIMTRUE is committed to environmental responsibility, using eco-friendly packaging and sourcing practices.
For more information, visit KIMTRUE's website : https://kimtrue.com/
Website : https://www.marquet.company
Kristin Marquet
Marquet Media, LLC
email us here