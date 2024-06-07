PHILIPPINES, June 7 - Press Release

June 7, 2024 Bong Go pushes for financial support for Filipino athletes heading to 2024 Paris Olympics In a significant boost for Filipino athletes aiming for Olympic glory, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has collaborated with the Philippine Sports Commission for their efforts to provide additional financial support to each competing Filipino athlete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. This financial support from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chaired by Richard Bachmann, in partnership with Senator Go, will be intended for the athletes' preparations, training, and participation in the upcoming games scheduled from July 26 to August 9. Go's efforts were announced during the recent Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila City on June 4, with other senators also expressing support to enhance the athletes' preparation and performance. As the chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go's support reflects his ongoing commitment to Philippine sports and the development of its athletes. "It is essential that our athletes receive all the support they need to excel. By ensuring they are well-prepared and well-supported, we are nurturing their talents and fueling the national spirit and pride," Go expressed. "Our athletes are not just competitors but our country's ambassadors. With proper support, I believe they will shine on the world stage," Go added, highlighting his vision for a more substantial international presence in sports for the country. The PSC plans to distribute the funds before the Games begins, ensuring that the athletes are in prime condition to compete at the highest level. In 2021, the Philippines celebrated a historic achievement at the Tokyo Games, bringing home its first Olympic gold medal, alongside two silvers and a bronze. With 15 Filipino athletes already qualified and more hoping to secure their spots by the end of June, the nation looks forward to what could be another record-breaking performance in Paris. "Suportahan po natin ang ating mga atleta. Bitbit po nila ang karangalan, bitbit po nila ang bandila natin. Suportahan po natin sila. Good luck sa ating mga Filipino athletes. Para po sa bayan ito. Lahat ng laban natin para sa Pilipino, para sa bayan," urged Go. Go has consistently shown his unwavering support for Filipino athletes participating in international events. In 2019, Go was key in securing a sponsorship arrangement between Phoenix Petroleum Philippines and Hidilyn Diaz, which was used to help fund her training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In 2021, in response to a request from the PSC, Go advocated for the approval of additional allowances for athletes who represented the Philippines in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in Japan. He has also been a staunch advocate for sports education, having authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City. This institution integrates secondary education with a specialized sports curriculum, allowing student-athletes to excel both academically and athletically. Moreover, Go's legislative efforts include the filing and principal sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2514, or the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which aims to institutionalize a comprehensive framework for a national sports program, combining grassroots sports promotion with the broader agenda of national sports development. The bill has already passed the final reading in the Senate. As Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee and sponsor of the national sports budget, Go has continuously advocated for additional funding for the Philippine Sports Commission as well as the Games and Amusement Board to improve sports facilities, provide support to athletes participating in international competitions, and promote the value of sports as a key aspect in nation-building. "Patuloy rin nating ienganyo ang kabataan to get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs and keep healthy and fit. Ako naman po, bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat," Go said.