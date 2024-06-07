Pursuing better job opportunities for Filipinos, Bong Go supports TESDA graduates in Pasig City

On Tuesday, June 4, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided additional support to Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) graduates who were given scholarships through his collaborative efforts with the Mindtech Training and Development Institute Inc. in Pasig City.

In a video message, Go highlighted the critical role of technical education in fostering a resilient and competitive workforce.

"Empowering our youth through skills development is vital for achieving sustainable and economic growth. These programs represent not just tools but investments in your future," he declared.

In alignment with his ongoing efforts to promote education and employment, Go aims to enhance vocational training in the country for the poor and the needy. He also introduced Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115 to establish TVET and livelihood programs specifically for rehabilitated drug dependents.

A total of 15 graduates received tokens of support, such as grocery packs, pens, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball, from Go's Malasakit Team. Select beneficiaries also received shoes and a mobile phone.

Go also encouraged residents to take advantage of the services offered in Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Rizal Medical Center (RMC) in the city.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops that aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos.

"Lapitan n'yo lang po ang Malasakit Center sa inyong lugar. At mayroon po kayong Malasakit Center dito po sa Rizal Medical Center po. Batas na po iyan at para 'yan sa Pilipino, karapatan n'yo po 'yan, lapitan n'yo lang po," said Go.

"Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.