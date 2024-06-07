Submit Release
News Search

There were 357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,021 in the last 365 days.

APRA has published further guidance on the Your Future, Your Super Performance Test

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a set of new and updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) to provide further guidance on the administration of the Government’s Your Future, Your Super Performance Test.

The new FAQs released today will provide clarification on the following topics regarding the 2024 Performance Test:

  • treatment of “Not Specified” and “Not Applicable” domicile type and listing type reporting; 
  •  treatment of Separately Managed Accounts; and
  • benchmark representative administration fees and expenses in the 12 months to March 2024.

The FAQs are available on the APRA website at: Your Future, Your Super Frequently Asked Questions.

You just read:

APRA has published further guidance on the Your Future, Your Super Performance Test

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more