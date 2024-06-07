APRA has published further guidance on the Your Future, Your Super Performance Test

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a set of new and updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) to provide further guidance on the administration of the Government’s Your Future, Your Super Performance Test.

The new FAQs released today will provide clarification on the following topics regarding the 2024 Performance Test:

treatment of “Not Specified” and “Not Applicable” domicile type and listing type reporting;

treatment of Separately Managed Accounts; and

benchmark representative administration fees and expenses in the 12 months to March 2024.

The FAQs are available on the APRA website at: Your Future, Your Super Frequently Asked Questions.