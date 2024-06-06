H.R. 7072, Wabeno Economic Development Act of 2024

H.R. 7072 would require the Forest Service to convey, at fair market value, 14 acres of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in Wisconsin to Tony’s Wabeno Redi-Mix, LLC, subject to valid existing rights. The bill would require that company to pay all costs associated with the conveyance, appraisal, and environmental assessment of the land. H.R. 7072 also would require the Bureau of Land Management to report to the Congress on the federal permitting process for stone, sand, and gravel development.