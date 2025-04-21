H.R. 1295, Reorganizing Government Act of 2025

H.R. 1295 would reauthorize and expand through December 2026 the authority for the President to develop a government reorganization plan and submit that plan to the Congress under an expedited legislative procedure. Under the bill, such a plan could include reducing the federal workforce, decreasing the cost and burden of regulatory compliance, and eliminating government operations that are not in the public interest. The bill also would expand the number of agencies subject to such a reorganization.

Under H.R. 1295, any plans submitted by the President would depend on future legislation. Thus, any budgetary effects of such plans would be attributed to that legislation. CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1295 would have no significant effect on the federal budget because it would not change the duties or responsibilities of executive agencies.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Matthew Pickford. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.