Olympus Story House Announces Departure of Dorian Weisz
EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympus Story House announces the departure of Dorian Weisz, effective immediately. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mr. Weisz is no longer affiliated with the company.
Olympus Story House assures all authors and partners that any communications or proposals from Mr. Weisz moving forward are not endorsed by or associated with Olympus Story House. If Mr. Weisz contacts anyone with offers or information, they are encouraged to reach out to Olympus Story House directly for verification and guidance.
Olympus Story House remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting its authors and partners with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. The company appreciates everyone's understanding and cooperation during this transition.
All services previously handled by Mr. Weisz have been reassigned to other team members, ensuring the seamless continuation of projects. Rest assured, all work is in capable hands.
About Olympus Story House:
Olympus Story House is a premier publishing company dedicated to nurturing and promoting literary talent. The company prides itself on providing authors with comprehensive support and innovative solutions to bring their stories to life.
Elmer Alexander Teves
