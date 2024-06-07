In an era marked by unprecedented energy transformation, the development of robust electric infrastructure is vital. New York Energy Week 2024 invites you to a pivotal session titled "The Critical Role of Transmission Rate Incentives and Stable Return on Equity Policies in Building Essential Electric Infrastructure," led by Nicholas Cicale, Counsel at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP.

As the backbone of modern energy systems, electric transmission infrastructure demands significant investment. Central to fostering this investment are transmission rate incentives and stable return on equity (ROE) policies. Nicholas Cicale will elucidate how these financial mechanisms are not merely supportive but essential to the continuous enhancement and reliability of electric grids.

Nicholas Cicale brings over great expertise in energy regulation and litigation, serving a broad clientele that includes public utilities, transmission developers, and renewable energy ventures. His session will explore:

Transmission Rate Incentives: Understanding how these incentives drive capital investment in critical infrastructure.

Stable ROE Policies: The significance of consistent and fair ROE policies in encouraging utility investments.

Regulatory Insights: An analysis of FERC's oversight and its impact on transmission rate incentives and ROE.

Case Studies: Real-world examples of successful infrastructure projects bolstered by sound financial and regulatory frameworks.

Future Outlook: Trends and potential policy shifts that could influence future infrastructure investments.

For stakeholders across the energy spectrum—utility executives, investors, policymakers, and regulatory professionals—this session offers indispensable knowledge. Understanding the intricate balance between financial incentives and regulatory policies is crucial for driving investment and ensuring the stability and growth of electric infrastructure.