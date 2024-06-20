Relax in Comfort at UTC Mall in Sarasota Becomes Nation’s First Osaki Platinum Level Flagship Dealer
Osaki Kairos Platinum Massage Gallery Chair
The Osaki Platinum Massage Chair Gallery will offer the very latest technology and premium designs designed to satisfy even the most discriminating consumers.
Our Osaki partnership allows us to bring the most advanced & luxurious massage chairs to our valued customers. We invite everyone to visit us and experience the future of relaxation and wellness.”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax in Comfort, located at University Town Center Mall (UTC) in Sarasota, is excited to announce its prestigious new status as the first Osaki Platinum Level Flagship Partner in the United States. This exclusive designation places Relax in Comfort at the forefront of the luxury massage chair market, offering customers the opportunity to experience Osaki's newest premium models.
Osaki, renowned for producing the #1 best-selling massage chairs in America, is now launching a high-end line of models available solely through Platinum Partners. These innovative chairs feature cutting-edge technology designed to deliver unparalleled relaxation and health benefits.
The new premium models include:
* Intelligent HealthPro Screening: Integrated health monitoring systems that provide detailed feedback on various health metrics, enhancing the therapeutic benefits of each session. HealthPro Screening incorporates AI to enhance and curate the user's massage experience.
* Duo Mech™ 4D AI Driven Massage Mechanism: Advanced dual mechanisms that adapt to the user's body, providing a deeply personalized massage experience designed to accommodate from 5' tall to over 6' 6" in height.
* Dual Rollers Mechanisms boasting a 8 Roller-Track Massage: A comprehensive roller system that mimics the skilled hands of a professional masseuse, offering a more lifelike and effective massage. New Dual Mechanisms feel like two massage therapists working in concert.
* Dual Heating Cores: Advanced heating elements designed to soothe muscles and enhance overall relaxation.
"We are thrilled to be the first in the nation to achieve Osaki Platinum Level Flagship Dealer status," said Giovani Alba, Managing Partner of Relax in Comfort, Sarasota. "This exclusive partnership allows us to bring the most advanced and luxurious massage chairs to our valued customers. We invite everyone to visit our showroom at UTC Mall to experience the future of relaxation and wellness."
Michael Cha, President & CEO of the Osaki family of massage chairs has grown Osaki from a single store operation in the Dallas area in 2007 into the largest network of massage chair distributors in America. Osaki has hundreds of retail outlets nationwide, however, the Platinum Flagship Showrooms will be hand-selected by Michael's executive team and only the most venerated retailers. Like Relax in Comfort, the chosen brick & mortar shops must have a stellar record of customer satisfaction and longevity to be accepted into the Platinum Gallery program. Michael continued, "I have met with the team at Relax in Comfort and have found them to be excellent ambassadors to launch our Platinum Gallery. They have decades of experience and operate with distinction and professionalism."
Alba continued “The Osaki Platinum Gallery massage chair collection will be curated much like Toyota vs. Lexus or Nissan vs. Infiniti. Like Lexus and Infiniti, the Platinum Gallery models will have a much higher quality fit and finish. Our lineup also pays greater attention to aesthetics and design and most importantly the latest cutting-edge technology not found in the standard Osaki lineup."
Osaki quickly became the nation's largest seller of massage chairs. Now, Osaki Platinum is destined to become the most luxurious and technologically advanced massage chair collection available in the marketplace. If the past is any predictor of the future, the new Osaki Platinum Gallery program will enjoy stellar success.
About Relax in Comfort:
Founded by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis in 1967, Relax in Comfort has been a trusted name in relaxation and wellness products for over 57 years. Specializing in high-quality massage chairs, ergonomic furniture, and sleep solutions, Relax in Comfort is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of its customers through innovative and premium products. The DePaulis family has been at the helm since its inception, bringing a commitment to excellence and a passion for improving lives through superior comfort solutions.
About Osaki:
Founded by Michael Cha in 2007, the Osaki brand has grown into the largest selling brand of massage chairs in the USA, known for their advanced technology and superior comfort. As the best-selling brand in the market, with the new Platinum Gallery, Osaki continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering top-tier products that promote health and relaxation. The company's mission is to provide the ultimate massage experience, combining state-of-the-art AI technology with luxurious design at affordable prices.
The collaboration between Relax in Comfort and Osaki marks a significant milestone in the wellness industry, bringing together two pioneers dedicated to enhancing relaxation and health. Customers can now experience the exceptional benefits of Osaki’s latest innovations, exclusively available at Relax in Comfort Sarasota.
For more information or to schedule a demonstration of the new Osaki Platinum models, please visit Relax in Comfort at UTC Mall in Sarasota FL, or contact Giovani Alba at giovani@relaxincomfort.com.
