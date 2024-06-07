Submit Release
LA Function, LA's Biggest Summer Day Festival, To Host 30th Radio Anniversary of Real 92.3's Big Boy On June 15

LA Function celebrates 30th Radio Anniversary of Real 92.3's Big Boy

LA Function will host the 30th radio anniversary of Real 92.3’s Big Boy on June 15th at Academy Hollywood. Doors open at 2pm, and the event ends at 9pm!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biggest monthly summer day festival in Los Angeles, LA Function is back with another blockbuster event. LA Function will excitedly host the 30th radio anniversary of Real 92.3’s Big Boy on June 15th at Academy Hollywood (6021 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036). Doors open at 2 pm, and the celebration goes until 9 pm! Tickets are available HERE.

As a fixture in the L.A. music scene and a true arbiter of the culture, Big Boy has set the tempo for the city for three decades, breaking legendary artists and providing game-changing interviews as part of Big Boy’s Neighborhood. Expect some unforgettable surprises during this marquee celebration!

LA Function has notably signaled the start of summer with its unrivaled curation of music, art, food, and local vendors since its inception in 2018. With over 2,400 attendees at each event, the multi-stage festival engages guests with a rotating lineup of diverse DJ talent, soundtracking the day with everything from hip-hop, R&B, soul, and classics to reggaeton, Afrobeats, and deep house. It invites complete immersion with a living, breathing soundscape mixed in real-time by top-tier elite DJs.

Check out a recap of this year’s LA Function Kick-Off HERE, as well as a recap shared by Elliott Wilson. In past years, the lineup has boasted DJ Bad, Dre Sinatra, Casanova, and DJ Battle Cat, to name a few. Meanwhile, the stage has also welcomed everyone from Ty Dolla $ign, BLXST, YG, and The Game to The Dogg Pound, P-Lo, Dj Quik, and many more. However, LA Function will keep the heat on all summer long. Next up, it ignites the highly-anticipated “BAY 2 LA” event on July 20th. Finally, the season will conclude with a “Summer Finale” on August 17th.

