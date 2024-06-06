ASU scores big on QS World University Rankings

Obtaining and applying meaningful data is a vital application of discovery and education at Arizona State University. That’s why ASU continues to be among the top-ranked institutions when it comes to using statistics regarding university performance.

ASU is ranked 38th in the U.S. among top universities by QS World University Rankings for 2025 — up two positions from the 2024 rankings — and ahead of Dartmouth, Georgetown and Notre Dame.

Additionally, ASU:

Ranked 200th globally, out of 1,503 institutions.

Ranked first in Arizona, ahead of the University of Arizona (49) and Northern Arizona University (145).

Ranked 17th (up from 20th in 2024) among U.S. public universities, and ahead of The Ohio State University, University of Maryland and University of Virginia.

“ASU is thrilled to be ranked No. 38 in the United States by QS World University Rankings for 2025,” said Sally Morton, executive vice president of ASU Knowledge Enterprise. “Understanding comparative rankings empowers us to make informed decisions, solve problems effectively and enhance our academic and research programs for students and communities.”

The ranking company, Qaucquarelli Symonds, is a provider of free services, analytics and insight to the global higher education sector. The QS World University Rankings launched in 2004 and has become a popular source of comparative data about university performance.

The rankings are based on a methodology that looks at several key indicators: academic reputation, citations per faculty member, employment outcomes, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, international faculty ratio, international research network, international students ratio and sustainability.

Of these, ASU scored the highest in international research network (95.7) and sustainability (96.3). This was the 21st edition of the rankings.