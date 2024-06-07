Chicago Skyliners Crowned Winners of eATLAS’ #CHIstory Scavenger Hunt
ScavSquad Wins $2,500 for Best Score and Best Costume
…we had an incredible amount of fun completing this hunt and hope to do it next year as well.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eATLAS, the self-guided “Adventures To Go” app, held its third annual Chicago Scavenger Hunt over the weekend.
— Anna Roderman, Team Rode To History
By completing the 12-stop ScavHunt in only 84 minutes, the Chicago Skyliners scored 835 points, handily beating out the second-place The Bald and the Beautiful by 200 points. Each of the four members of the winning ScavSquad takes home $500 for a total of $2,000. The Chicago Skyliners beat out 11 other teams and 31 individuals to win first prize. Among the participants were local influencers Dario Durham and Sara Faddah of the popular 77 Flavors history and culture podcast.
The winners will be presented at a winners' celebration party with a 13” x 13” 3D trophy that depicts nearly two square miles of downtown Chicago’s landscape—including its architecture, roadways, and waterways—in astonishingly accurate and up-to-date detail. The Chicago Skyliners, who created customized t-shirts for the ScavHunt, also won $500 for Best Costume.
Three other prizes were awarded. The Deep Dish Detectives, who finished in third with 560 points, won $300 for Best Team Name. The duo of Rode to History picked up $250 for Best Team Spirit, stating “…we had an incredible amount of fun completing this hunt and hope to do it next year as well.” Chan Clan, champions of the previous two ScavHunts, take home $600 for Best Influencer for their multiple social media posts.
The theme for this year’s ScavHunt was CHIstory (pronounced “SHY-story”). Each stop required hunters to draw upon their knowledge of all things Chicago, including history, inventions, architecture, sports, food, and music. Answering correctly at five stops awarded players discounts at local businesses.
"The third annual Chicago ScavHunt was a great success,” says eATLAS President Jon Matuzak. “As in the past, ScavSquads spread out across the city doing their best to win first place and the other prizes. We can see from the photos submitted that they had a great time scavhunting, which was our goal from the start. Bringing a sense of adventure into the world is what we're all about, so my thanks go out to the ScavHunters and the eATLAS team behind the scenes who made this year's event the best ever!"
Scavenger hunt enthusiasts can play CHIstory ScavHunt, now a permanent Adventure on the eATLAS app for $10. Use discount code “CHIstory24” to get 50% off through the end of June 2024. View other scavenger hunts on the eATLAS app or follow their Chicago Meetup Group for monthly scavenger hunts. Anyone interested in creating their own scavenger hunt for work or leisure can contact eATLAS through the website. eATLAS will host the 2025 ScavHunt in the spring of next year, with dates to be determined.
