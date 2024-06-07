Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,683 in the last 365 days.

Westrock Company Agrees to $5.5 Million Settlement in Wage-and-Hour Class Action Lawsuit

In a significant victory for workers in CA, Westrock Company and Westrock Services LLC have agreed to a $5.5 million settlement in a class action lawsuit.

This settlement represents a major victory for the employees who were affected by Westrock’s practices. It sends a clear message that companies must comply with wage-and-hour laws”
— Matthew J. Matern
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant victory for workers in California, Westrock Company and Westrock Services LLC have agreed to a $5.5 million settlement in a class action lawsuit. The case, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, was led by Los Angeles employment lawyers Matern Law Group, PC acting on behalf of Alicia Reyna and other similarly situated employees.

Case Overview
The lawsuit, originally filed on November 14, 2019, by Alicia Reyna and later joined by Humberto Castrejon Jr., accused Westrock Company of multiple violations of wage-and-hour laws. The class action covered all hourly, non-exempt employees employed by the defendants from November 14, 2015, through September 8, 2021.

The plaintiffs claimed that Westrock Company failed to adhere to wage-and-hour laws. The defendants, represented by Mia D. Farber, Scott P. Jang, and Isabella L. Shin of Jackson Lewis PC, denied all allegations.

Settlement Details
Under the terms of the settlement, Westrock Company will pay a total of $5.5 million. This settlement includes $1.54 million in attorneys’ fees and $23,540.60 in litigation costs. The settlement was approved by Judge Beth L. Freeman, who found the attorneys’ fees and costs to be reasonable.

Attorneys Representing the Plaintiffs
The plaintiffs were represented by a dedicated team of attorneys, including:
Matthew J. Matern, Julia Z. Wells, and Sean P. Hardy from Matern Law Group, PC
• Diana M. Khoury and Michael D. Singer from Cohelan, Khoury & Singer
• Sahag Majarian II from the Law Offices of Sahag Majarian II

Significance of the Case
“This settlement represents a major victory for the employees who were affected by Westrock’s practices,” said Matthew J. Matern, employment lawyer and lead counsel for the plaintiffs. “It sends a clear message that companies must comply with wage-and-hour laws and treat their employees fairly.”

The plaintiffs’ legal team worked tirelessly to hold Westrock accountable and ensure justice for the employees. The settlement will provide compensation to the affected employees and highlights the importance of upholding employment laws.

The case is: Reyna v. WestRock Co., Case No. 20-cv-01666-BLF.

For more information about the case or to speak with the plaintiffs’ attorneys, please contact:

Matern Law Group PC
Phone: (310) 531-1900
Email: info@maternlawgroup.com
Website: www.maternlawgroup.com

Julia Cottrell
Matern Law Group
+1 310-531-1899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Westrock Company Agrees to $5.5 Million Settlement in Wage-and-Hour Class Action Lawsuit

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more