Westrock Company Agrees to $5.5 Million Settlement in Wage-and-Hour Class Action Lawsuit
In a significant victory for workers in California, Westrock Company and Westrock Services LLC have agreed to a $5.5 million settlement in a class action lawsuit. The case, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, was led by Los Angeles employment lawyers Matern Law Group, PC acting on behalf of Alicia Reyna and other similarly situated employees.
— Matthew J. Matern
Case Overview
The lawsuit, originally filed on November 14, 2019, by Alicia Reyna and later joined by Humberto Castrejon Jr., accused Westrock Company of multiple violations of wage-and-hour laws. The class action covered all hourly, non-exempt employees employed by the defendants from November 14, 2015, through September 8, 2021.
The plaintiffs claimed that Westrock Company failed to adhere to wage-and-hour laws. The defendants, represented by Mia D. Farber, Scott P. Jang, and Isabella L. Shin of Jackson Lewis PC, denied all allegations.
Settlement Details
Under the terms of the settlement, Westrock Company will pay a total of $5.5 million. This settlement includes $1.54 million in attorneys’ fees and $23,540.60 in litigation costs. The settlement was approved by Judge Beth L. Freeman, who found the attorneys’ fees and costs to be reasonable.
Attorneys Representing the Plaintiffs
The plaintiffs were represented by a dedicated team of attorneys, including:
• Matthew J. Matern, Julia Z. Wells, and Sean P. Hardy from Matern Law Group, PC
• Diana M. Khoury and Michael D. Singer from Cohelan, Khoury & Singer
• Sahag Majarian II from the Law Offices of Sahag Majarian II
Significance of the Case
“This settlement represents a major victory for the employees who were affected by Westrock’s practices,” said Matthew J. Matern, employment lawyer and lead counsel for the plaintiffs. “It sends a clear message that companies must comply with wage-and-hour laws and treat their employees fairly.”
The plaintiffs’ legal team worked tirelessly to hold Westrock accountable and ensure justice for the employees. The settlement will provide compensation to the affected employees and highlights the importance of upholding employment laws.
The case is: Reyna v. WestRock Co., Case No. 20-cv-01666-BLF.
