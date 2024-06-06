St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited appoints Anthony Galloway as Chief Executive Officer

St. Kitts and Nevis, June 6, 2024 — We are thrilled to introduce our new Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Anthony Galloway, a highly accomplished and seasoned banker whose distinguished career spans over three decades. He has held several senior management roles, including Chief Internal Auditor, Chief Financial Officer, and Group Financial Head. His strategic vision and leadership have been critical in shaping our organization.

Mr. Galloway holds a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Data Processing from the University of Leeds and a Master of Science in Banking and Finance from Sheffield Hallam University. He is an accredited Director by the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada, a Certified International Risk Manager, a Certified Internal Auditor, a FIBA Anti Money Laundering Certified Associate, and a distinguished Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

“I am deeply honoured to step into the role of CEO,” said Mr. Galloway. “I am excited and thankful for the confidence that the Board has placed in me. I look forward to leading a strong and dedicated team as we build on our solid foundation and drive innovation to achieve new heights of success for our organization and its stakeholders.”

Mrs. Carol Boddie, Chair of the Board, remarked, “Mr. Galloway’s leadership and vast industry expertise will undoubtedly provide support to Managing Director Terrence Crossman and the Board of Directors in achieving sustained growth and profitability for the institution.”