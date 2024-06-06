Submit Release
Official Media Statement: Fire at Lubbock TPWD Law Enforcement Office

On the evening of June 5th, the fire alarm system at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Lubbock Law Enforcement Office triggered and Lubbock Fire Rescue (LFR) responded. Between LFR and the building’s sprinkler system, the fire was extinguished and LFR cleared the scene. No personnel were injured. Preliminary determination is that an electrical surge caused the hunting and fishing license printer to catch fire and spread in the lobby area of the building. Multiple divisions have offices in the building: Law Enforcement, Wildlife and State Parks.

At this time, the building is closed to the public until further notice. Please visit https://tpwd.texas.gov for updates on when the building will reopen. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.

During the closure, boat registration renewals can be completed on our website.  For boat title transfers, please visit any of our other law enforcement field offices. Fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased online or at participating store locations. Off-highway vehicle (OHV) decals can be purchased online, at other TPWD offices or at any Texas State Parks location.

