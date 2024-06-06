SocialBox.Biz: Local Tech Reuse for #EnvironmentDay, #RefugeeWeek and #TechWeek
A Sustainable Way to Reduce Scope 3 Emissions and Boost Social Impact By SocialBox.BizLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Environment Day is this week, and it's a time to promote environmental awareness and action. In celebration, SocialBox.Biz and its partners celebrated with a sizable collection of reusable technology from the central London offices of MadiganGill, a construction company.
https://www.madigangill.co.uk/news/bp48/
Additionally, Refugee Week is 17–23 June 2024 and London Tech Week 10-14th June 2024 . SocialBox.Biz, based in the UK, a tech-focused community interest company, is celebrating ten years of impact.
A former child refugee founded the organization with the intention of helping the impoverished learn IT skills by using donated and repurposed equipment. The initiative is expanding to reach more organizations willing to donate their unwanted IT equipment before it is recycled as scrap. Donations assist the homeless and elderly pensioners.
https://refugeeweek.org.uk/my-life-transformed-when-i-received-an-old-computer/
Over the past decade donations have been carried out through respected charity organisations such as Migrant Help UK, Age UK London, C4WS, British Red Cross, The Passage and others across the United Kingdom. These organisations provide much-needed support for those in need including homeless people, elderly, and refugees.
There are mountains of old computers and tech in London alone, but you have the power to change the future. Partnering with SocialBox.Biz is a pledge to a more eco-friendly way of ridding your organisation of old tech, but it’s also a promise to those in need. Connect with us today to see how you can make a lasting impact with us.
https://www.socialbox.biz/tech-innovator-socialbox-biz-calls-on-uk-businesses-to-donate-their-unused-laptops-to-help-refugees-and-people-experiencing-homelessness-during-refugee-week-2024/
###
A Sustainable Way to Reduce Scope 3 Emissions and Boost Social Impact By SocialBox.Biz
Tech Innovations From SocialBox.Biz Reducing Scope 3 emissions And Increasing Local Impact in London and the UK.
#RefugeeWeek2024, #EarthDay2024, #LondonTechWeek2024 #TechForGood #CIO #UniversitiesUK
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
+44 843 289 5722
###
peter paduh
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
8432895722 ext.
email us here