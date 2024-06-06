Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,707 in the last 365 days.

UM Student Wins Big Snowy Prize for Young Writers

A picture of Loran Schneiter
Loran Schneiter

MISSOULA – Loran Schneiter, a University of Montana creative writing student from Kalispell, won the Big Snowy Prize.

The prize has been presented since 2014 by Montana Quarterly magazine. The magazine presents two awards for young writers annually in fiction and nonfiction.

Robert Stubblefield, director of UM’s Bachelor of Fine Arts program in Creative Writing, said Schneiter submitted a powerful essay that wowed the judges.

“She was encouraged by UM Professor Chris Dombrowski and peers in her nonfiction writing workshop,” Stubblefield said. “Loran says winning this prize gave her the confidence she needed to pursue writing more seriously via the BFA program offerings at UM.”  

Scott McMillion, editor-in-chief of Montana Quarterly, wrote: “Loran Schneiter’s heartfelt essay was the clear and unanimous winner in the 2023 nonfiction category. She displays a unique gift for communicating with the other characters in the story, even while talking directly to the reader. That’s not easy to do, but Loran pulled it off. And she did it with style, not flash; with emotion and not sentimentality; with her heart on the page.” 

In addition to winning the Big Snow Prize, Schneiter has accepted an internship with the LA Review of Book that begins this summer.

###

Contact: Loran Schneiter, UM creative writing BFA candidate, loran.schneiter@umconnect.umt.edu; Robert Stubblefield, UM director of BFA in Creative Writing, robert.stubblefield@umt.edu.

You just read:

UM Student Wins Big Snowy Prize for Young Writers

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more