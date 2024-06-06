Time Source Jewelers is Now an Authorized Tissot Watch Dealer in New York
EINPresswire.com/ -- Time Source Jewelers is thrilled to announce that they have been approved as an Authorized Tissot Watch Retailer, offering watch fans in New York a new caliber of Swiss accuracy and artistry. This marks a groundbreaking development as NY customers can now explore one in a Million Tissot Timepieces at Time Source Jewelers.
As evident, Tissot watches have a rich legacy behind them that dates back all the way to 1853. Known for their precise Swiss craftsmanship and innovation, each Tissot watches blend style and usefulness. With a logo that closely resembles a Swiss flag, each watch is made with care and attention to detail, using advanced technology and beautiful design. Using top-notch materials and accurate movements, Tissot's watches are known to impress with their exceptional craftsmanship and timeless charm.
Experienced watch collectors or those looking for their first luxury wristwatch can benefit from the advice of TSJNY's skilled staff. Their vast assortment features well-known Tissot lines, such as:
- Tissot PRX Collection: The new PRX series is a collection of classic watches meant to honor the original watch in 1978. Users can now get it with either a quartz movement or Tissot's automatic Powermatic 80 movement.
- Tissot PR 100: This series delivers classic style and embodies precision, durability, and water resistance.
- Classic Dream by Tissot: These timeless-looking timepieces radiate refinement mixed with a dash of personality.
- Tissot Everytime: Choose from a wide variety of straps and dial choices to showcase your individual style.
In order to view the new Tissot line in person, customers are invited to stop by Time Source Jewelers, located at 332 New York Ave., Huntington Village, NY. Anyone may easily possess a piece of this illustrious watch brand thanks to Time Source Jewelers' extensive online store, which offers the entire lineup of Tissot watches for convenience.
About Time Source Jewelers
Owned and operated by the Mondelli family for over four decades, Time Source Jewelers prides itself on offering an extensive selection of luxury timepieces and fine jewelry. Committed to customer satisfaction, Time Source Jewelers serves a global client base, providing expert service and a personal touch that makes each purchase memorable.
To learn more, visit https://timesourcejewelers.com/pages/authorized-tissot-watch-retailer
Address: 332 New York Ave, Huntington Village, NY 11743
Michael Mondelli
As evident, Tissot watches have a rich legacy behind them that dates back all the way to 1853. Known for their precise Swiss craftsmanship and innovation, each Tissot watches blend style and usefulness. With a logo that closely resembles a Swiss flag, each watch is made with care and attention to detail, using advanced technology and beautiful design. Using top-notch materials and accurate movements, Tissot's watches are known to impress with their exceptional craftsmanship and timeless charm.
Experienced watch collectors or those looking for their first luxury wristwatch can benefit from the advice of TSJNY's skilled staff. Their vast assortment features well-known Tissot lines, such as:
- Tissot PRX Collection: The new PRX series is a collection of classic watches meant to honor the original watch in 1978. Users can now get it with either a quartz movement or Tissot's automatic Powermatic 80 movement.
- Tissot PR 100: This series delivers classic style and embodies precision, durability, and water resistance.
- Classic Dream by Tissot: These timeless-looking timepieces radiate refinement mixed with a dash of personality.
- Tissot Everytime: Choose from a wide variety of straps and dial choices to showcase your individual style.
In order to view the new Tissot line in person, customers are invited to stop by Time Source Jewelers, located at 332 New York Ave., Huntington Village, NY. Anyone may easily possess a piece of this illustrious watch brand thanks to Time Source Jewelers' extensive online store, which offers the entire lineup of Tissot watches for convenience.
About Time Source Jewelers
Owned and operated by the Mondelli family for over four decades, Time Source Jewelers prides itself on offering an extensive selection of luxury timepieces and fine jewelry. Committed to customer satisfaction, Time Source Jewelers serves a global client base, providing expert service and a personal touch that makes each purchase memorable.
To learn more, visit https://timesourcejewelers.com/pages/authorized-tissot-watch-retailer
Address: 332 New York Ave, Huntington Village, NY 11743
Michael Mondelli
Time Source Jewelers
+1 631-427-8181
email us here