NECHAMA CEO Stephan Kline wrote an opinion piece entitled “Tikkun Olam is a Tool to Combat Antisemitism” in EJewish Philanthropy, the preeminent newsletter for the Jewish nonprofit sector. As discussed in the article, most of the communities that NECHAMA serves do not have a large Jewish population. Our commitment to rebuilding those communities stems from Tikkun Olam, the Jewish imperative to repair the world, regardless of faith affiliations. Through our work, we have found an increased appreciation for Jewish people, decreased stigma about Jewish identity, and stronger collaboration across differences. It is our hope that others learn from us and continue to offer direct service for the good of the world.

To read the full article, head HERE.

Updates / News