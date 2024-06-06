Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,709 in the last 365 days.

Tikkun Olam is a Tool to Combat Antisemitism

NECHAMA CEO Stephan Kline wrote an opinion piece entitled “Tikkun Olam is a Tool to Combat Antisemitism” in EJewish Philanthropy, the preeminent newsletter for the Jewish nonprofit sector. As discussed in the article, most of the communities that NECHAMA serves do not have a large Jewish population. Our commitment to rebuilding those communities stems from Tikkun Olam, the Jewish imperative to repair the world, regardless of faith affiliations. Through our work, we have found an increased appreciation for Jewish people, decreased stigma about Jewish identity, and stronger collaboration across differences. It is our hope that others learn from us and continue to offer direct service for the good of the world.

To read the full article, head HERE.

Updates / News

You just read:

Tikkun Olam is a Tool to Combat Antisemitism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more