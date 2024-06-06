NMSDC Welcomes Mark Madrid as Its Next Entrepreneur-in-Residence

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark L. Madrid is joining NMSDC as its next entrepreneur-in-residence. Previously, Madrid served as associate administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

In this position, Madrid will focus on increasing minority business enterprises’ (MBEs) access to capital, building on a solid foundation created by the outgoing and inaugural entrepreneur-in-residence, Kurtis Trevan, who helped drive transformation and progress toward NMSDC’s ambitious $1 trillion goal through the implementation of several innovative initiatives. This includes the Capital Managers Program, the most comprehensive database of capital firms with an ethnic minority founder and/or a focus on the minority business ecosystem. Additionally, Madrid will lead efforts to advance the goals of NMSDC's newly established MBE Center for Accelerated Growth, Innovation, and Resiliency. He will also support the organization's federal advocacy for public policies promoting economic equity and expand outreach to Hispanic businesses.

Before his tenure at the SBA, Mark Madrid distinguished himself as a leader dedicated to economic equity. He served as CEO of the Latino Business Action Network, collaborating with Stanford University on the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative — a program that enhances U.S. economic strength through research and scaling of U.S. Latino and Latina businesses. Additionally, he led the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GAHCC) as CEO from 2014 to 2017, during which time the GAHCC was recognized as the 2015 United States Hispanic Chamber of the Year. Madrid's career began on Wall Street with J.P. Morgan in 1995, culminating in significant roles in corporate banking before his impactful work in the national nonprofit and federal government sectors.

"Mark Madrid's appointment as an entrepreneur-in-residence at NMSDC underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth. His extensive background across both public and private sectors is pivotal as we drive toward our ambitious $1 trillion annual revenue goal for NMSDC-certified MBEs by 2030," stated Ying McGuire, CEO and President of NMSDC. "Mark's joining is a key stride in our mission to accelerate MBE growth and help our corporate members advance economic equity.”

Learn more about the work Madrid will be doing and NMSDC’s other programs supporting MBE growth at https://nmsdc.org/learn-and-grow/.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

