Missouri Department of Labor Recognizes National Safety Month: Highlighting Programs for a Safer Workplace

Jefferson City, MO – The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) Division of Labor Standards joins the National Safety Council (NSC) in recognizing June as National Safety Month. This national campaign raises awareness about leading workplace safety hazards and promotes safe work practices.

“National Safety Month provides a critical opportunity to focus on preventing accidents that can cause injuries or even death,” said Anna Hui, Director of the Missouri Department of Labor. “We are committed to partnering with the NSC and Missouri businesses to create a safer work environment for all Missourians.”

The DOLIR’s Division of Labor Standards offers several programs to assist employers in creating safe workplaces and reducing worker injuries. These programs include:

On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program: This free service provides confidential consultations to help businesses identify and address workplace hazards.

This free service provides confidential consultations to help businesses identify and address workplace hazards. Workers' Safety Program: This program offers technical assistance and training materials to help employers develop and implement effective safety programs.

This program offers technical assistance and training materials to help employers develop and implement effective safety programs. Mine and Cave Safety Program: This program works to eliminate hazards and reduce accidents in Missouri’s mines and show caves through education, training, and promoting safe work habits.

This program works to eliminate hazards and reduce accidents in Missouri’s mines and show caves through education, training, and promoting safe work habits. Show-Me Farm Safety: This program provides resources and educational materials specifically for Missouri’s agricultural industry.

DOLIR will be highlighting National Safety Month throughout June on social media with the hashtag #NSM. These posts will focus on the National Safety Council’s key areas for 2024:

Week 1 (June 1-8): Safety Engagement – It is important to keep both employers and employees engaged in workplace safety. Activities such as safety committees, emergency drills, safety training, and games are great opportunities to get everyone involved in safety.

It is important to keep both employers and employees engaged in workplace safety. Activities such as safety committees, emergency drills, safety training, and games are great opportunities to get everyone involved in safety. Week 2 (June 9-15): Roadway Safety – Motor vehicle crashes are the #1 cause of workplace fatalities. Conducting pre-trip inspections, reviewing driving records, eliminating distractions, driving defensively, buckling up, not driving impaired, and following all traffic laws can help reduce motor vehicle accidents. In addition, with summer road work construction picking up across the state be vigilant when driving thru work zones.

Motor vehicle crashes are the #1 cause of workplace fatalities. Conducting pre-trip inspections, reviewing driving records, eliminating distractions, driving defensively, buckling up, not driving impaired, and following all traffic laws can help reduce motor vehicle accidents. In addition, with summer road work construction picking up across the state be vigilant when driving thru work zones. Week 3 (June 16-22): Risk Reduction – Each worksite is unique, so it is important for employers to assess their operations and understand their risks as well as mitigation strategies. Occupational safety and health professionals with DOLIR can help employers identify these risks and hazards in their workplace.

Each worksite is unique, so it is important for employers to assess their operations and understand their risks as well as mitigation strategies. Occupational safety and health professionals with DOLIR can help employers identify these risks and hazards in their workplace. Week 4 (June 23-30): Slips, Trips and Fall – One of the most common causes of injuries on-the-job every year are slip, trip, and fall injuries, including falls from heights as well as slips, trips, and falls on the same level. Good housekeeping, signage, and training are just a few things that employers can use to help prevent these types of injuries.

DOLIR not only oversees safety in the workplace but is tasked with enforcing Missouri’s youth employment laws. Every year, young people lose their lives on the job or suffer serious, disabling injuries. During the summer months, many youth work a summer job or look for their very first job. According to state law, certain limits exist for youth 14-15 years old related to the number of hours and types of acceptable work. This Toolbox Talk can help keep our youth safe on the job with helpful tips for employers, parents, and school officials.

For more information on the Missouri Department of Labor’s safety programs and resources, please visit the department’s Safe at Work website or call 573-751-3403.