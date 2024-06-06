Outreach and Education Initiative Launches for National Bed Bug Prevention Day
National Bed Bug Prevention Day is on June 10th. PREVENTIVE PEST & the State of Nevada have identified the need for educating about & treating for bed bugs.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Bed Bug Prevention Day is recognized on June 10th. As an organization that frequently works with older adults and persons with disabilities who live independently, PREVENTIVE PEST CONTROL (http://pest.vegas) has identified a significant need for education and support related to bed bug infestations. Many individuals in these populations struggle to access accurate information about bed bugs, face financial barriers to remediation, and often lack the physical ability to complete necessary preparation for effective treatment.
Research has shown that individuals who experience bed bug bites can develop moderate-to-severe negative emotional symptoms after infestations, highlighting the importance of addressing both the physical and mental impacts of bed bug problems. In addition to the financial and physical challenges faced by aging adults and persons with disabilities, the negative emotional effects of dealing with bed bugs can be particularly distressing.
To address these challenges, PREVENTIVE PEST CONTROL is launching a comprehensive outreach and education initiative in partnership with the Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division on National Bed Bug Prevention Day, June 10, 2024.
Live training sessions will be scheduled across the southern part of the state, with sessions tailored to the specific needs of different regions and populations. These trainings are aimed at helping the members of the community know better how to prevent a bed bug infestation, how to identify when bed bugs may be present, and provide knowledge on what needs to be done to get rid of the bed bugs. Virtual training options will also be available to ensure accessibility for all individuals.
If a person suspects they have bed bugs, PREVENTIVE PEST CONTROL will assist in identifying the bed bugs, developing a treatment plan, and providing an estimate of treatment costs. As a licensed pest control company in Nevada, PREVENTIVE PEST CONTROL can also provide comprehensive bed bug remediation services. These services can sometimes be very costly, but through the grant provided by the Aging and Disability Services Division, preparation, treatment, and furniture replacement may be covered If grant funding is available and if the person qualifies.
By providing access to accurate information and professional resources, PREVENTIVE PEST CONTROL aims to alleviate the challenges faced by aging adults and persons with disabilities in dealing with bed bug infestations. Individuals seeking information and support can contact PREVENTIVE PEST CONTROL through 211 for guidance and assistance.
About Preventive Pest Control:
At Preventive Pest Control, we're more than just a name — we're your partners in protection. Our tailored approach, grounded in scientific knowledge, ensures timely intervention and ongoing education. We're dedicated to working closely with the community, not only as a trusted service provider but also as a valued partner. We have provided pest control services in Las Vegas and the surrounding areas for 22 years and pride ourselves in providing excellent service.
About Aging and Disabilities Services Division:
The Aging and Disability Services Division (ADSD) in the State of Nevada, Department of Health and Human Services, represents Nevada's elders, children and adults with disabilities or special health care needs.
