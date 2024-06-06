Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in the Truist Securities MedTech Conference

Submit Release
CANTON, Mass., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that management will participate in the Truist Securities MedTech Conference, which is being held at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA on Tuesday, June 18th. Management will participate in 1x1 meetings. There will be no formal presentation.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.


