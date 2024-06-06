H.R. 7593, Modernizing the Congressional Research Service’s Access to Data Act

H.R. 7593 would amend the Legislative Reorganization Act of 1946 to clarify and strengthen the ability of the Congressional Research Service (CRS) to access data from the executive branch. The bill would require CRS to continue to maintain the same level of confidentiality for the data as the agency that provides the data. Under current law, CRS generally has access to information from the executive branch; however, questions about the extent of their authority can delay the timing of that access.