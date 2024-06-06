H.R. 4814, Consumer Safety Technology Act

H.R. 4814 would require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish a pilot program to study how the commission may use artificial intelligence to advance its mission and report to the Congress on its findings. In addition, the act would require the Department of Commerce to study and report to the Congress on how blockchain technology may be used to protect consumers. Finally, H.R. 4814 would direct the Federal Trade Commission to report to the Congress on the commission’s efforts to prevent anticompetitive behavior involving tokens—transferrable representations of information recorded on a blockchain or similar technology.