H.R. 6418, Empower Charter School Educators to Lead Act

H.R. 6418 would expand the eligibility criteria for the Charter School Program (CSP) administered by the Department of Education. The bill would authorize up to $100,000 for pre-charter planning for each qualified charter school developer intending to apply for the CSP. The underlying authorization for CSP has expired. In 2024, the Congress appropriated $440 million for the program.
